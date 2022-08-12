MK Miki Zohar of the Likud addressed the relegation of MK Yuli Edelstein to the 17th place on the party list, saying that Edelstein will be appointed a minister if the Likud forms the next government.

In an interview with 103FM, Zohar said: ''If we win the elections, Yuli Edelstein will be a minister. The man has a lot of experience and is suitable and worthy. I know that Netanyahu has nothing against him, they talked a lot even after Yuli wanted to run [against him for the Likud leadership]. On the contrary, Netanyahu appreciates and cherishes him for everything he has done."