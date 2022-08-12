Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday it will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023.

In 2020, J&J announced that it would stop selling its talc baby powder in the United States and Canada because demand had fallen in the wake of what it called "misinformation" about the product's safety amid a barrage of legal challenges.

The company faces about 38,000 lawsuits from consumers and their survivors claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen.