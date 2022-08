The Zionist Spirit Party issued a statement after the final results in the Likud primaries were announced.

"Congratulations to the Likud candidates for the result in the primaries. The Zionist Spirit calls on the new Likud leaders to say loudly - we want unity and stability."

"The Zionist Spirit will be the bridge between the camps and together with all the Zionist parties we will lead Israel to a Zionist and national unity government," read a statement by the party.