Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted the Defense Minister of Cyprus in the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

"Israel and Cyprus have a special relationship, based on shared values ​​and a common vision for the Eastern Mediterranean region. This is why the security cooperation between the countries is thriving, both in the transfer of knowledge, both in procurement and in military cooperation. Israel and Cyprus also share the tripartite work framework with Greece, which expands the ability to create security in the region."