In an interview with 103fm, Minister Ze'ev Elkin commented on the emerging Likud list: "There is a change in the Likud's DNA as a result of Netanyahu's actions."

" In the days of the Likud of old, anyone who dared to challenge the chairman did not make it to the third ten. Look at the Likud veterans who usually marked the right-wing state line in the Likud - Steinitz decided not to run, Hanegbi is out, this is a different list, the face of the Likud is the face of Dudi Amsalem."