MK Itamar Ben Gvir held a campaign meeting last night in the city of Rishon Lezion, in which over 150 residents participated.

"We will not go with the left, because the left has led and will lead us to bad places. As far as I am concerned, Lapid is a leftist and Gantz is not a right-wing person, he is a complete leftist and we will not go with the left one point."

Ben Gvir commented on the salaries of teachers and police officers: "We need to raise the salaries of teachers and police officers. These are professions that are a mission, let's raise the respect for teachers."