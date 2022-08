The Israel Police started an investigation two weeks ago upon receiving a report regarding a break-in to 3 businesses in the city and the theft of property from them.

Two days ago the police of the Acre station arrested an 18-year-old resident of the city on suspicion of committing the act and seized in his possession findings linking him to the crimes attributed to him.

The police intend to ask this morning to extend the suspect's detention at the Magistrate's Court in Krayot.