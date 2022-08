Former Minister of Energy and Finance Yuval Steinitz, who retired from politics and the Knesset, gave an interview to Maariv this morning.

"Bibi was an excellent finance minister, but I am competing for the title of the best finance minister in the country's history. I don't argue with anyone who says I was the best finance minister. Not only did I rescue the country from the crisis, but I broke up large corporate pyramids and restricted monopolizing by tycoons."