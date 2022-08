A migrant ship capsized off the coast of Greece in the Aegean Sea today, (Wednesday) as dozens of passengers remain missing amid continued rescue efforts by local authorities. 29 of the migrants have been rescued by the Greek coastguard.

According to a coastguard spokesman, the migrants said their vessel had set sail from the Turkish coast, with 60 to 80 individuals aboard.

Another coastguard employee said the rescued migrants were Afghan, Iranian, and Iraqi nationals.