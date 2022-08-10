A senior Ukrainian military official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces were behind a blast at the Saki Air Base on the western coast of Crimea.

“This was an air base from which planes regularly took off for attacks against our forces in the southern theater,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. The official would not disclose the type of weapon used in the attack, saying only that “a device exclusively of Ukrainian manufacture was used.”