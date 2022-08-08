Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Sunday evening with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israel Police Inspector General Koby Shabtai and Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman, and commended them for the police's activity in the framework of Tisha B'Av.



Prime Minister Lapid noted that the Israel Police has worked night and day in recent months to deal with countless incidents thereby making possible our daily routines, and that it did so over Tisha B'Av as well, even as it dealt with Operation Breaking Dawn and its challenges.



Prime Minister Lapid conveyed his gratitude to everyone who took part in the effort.