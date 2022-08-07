The Magen David Adom has provided medical treatment since the beginning of fighting in Gaza, evacuating 47 people hospitals nationwide.

Among the evacuees were three individuals injured by shrapnel from rocket fire, 31 people lightly injured while running to bombing shelters, and 13 who suffered trauma, including a 74-year-old woman who was evacuated under anesthesia and ventilation to the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod.

In addition, medics treated other individuals who received light injuries while running to bomb shelters and did not require hospitalization.