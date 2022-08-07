More details were have been released regarding the case of the suspected rape of a female soldier who served as a prison guard by a Palestinian terrorist: the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court today granted the request of Ynet and "Yediot Ahronoth", and allowed the publication of the details.

The guard, using the pseudonym Hila, told the police that at the beginning of 2016 she was raped in Gilboa prison at least three times by the security prisoner, whose name it is still prohibited to publish.

According to her, the rape took place while her commanders left her alone in the security wing when the prisoners were in the yard of the wing, contrary to orders and procedures.

Hila said he also threatened her by saying that the murderer of the Fogel family members, Amjad Awad, intended to kill her. According to her, the security prisoner promised that he would protect her if she did not tell about his actions - which he allegedly also committed against other female prison guards - intending to intimidate her.