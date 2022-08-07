Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved today (Sunday), in coordination with Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the mobilization of IDF reservists - 'Order 8'.

These orders will replace the special call-up orders that were issued at the beginning of Operation Breaking Dawn.

The IDF stated that the announcement will make it easier for female and reservist soldiers to exercise their rights in the workplace and in the context of academic studies, and will also assist the IDF in executing the order.

The orders are valid for 7 days, at the end of which the Minister of Defense will apply to obtain the approval of the government in order to extend the validity of the orders. At the same time, the orders were submitted for approval by the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

"The security system and the State of Israel are committed to providing full rights to the reservists, who are an integral and essential part of the effort," Gantz said.