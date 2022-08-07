The Goldin family calls on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to end Operation Breaking Dawn only with the return of the soldiers Oron Shaul Hadar Goldin to Israel.

Simcha Goldin, father of lieutenant Hadar Goldin: "We encourage the IDF soldiers in the operation to defend the south and demand that the operation end with the return of the fighters Hadar and Oron to Israel."

" A year ago, in Operation Guardians of the Wall, the IDF failed to repatriate it's fallen soldiers. The thousands of people who marched with us to Gaza last week, among them many IDF soldiers, demand the return of the soldiers and civilians in this operation. The repatriation of our boys is the only way the current operation should end."