The head of the national public information system, Lior Hayat was interviewed this morning on Radio 103FM regarding the death of the children yesterday in Jabaliya.

"Israel is not responsible for harming the children in Jabaliya. We did a thorough and accurate investigation, and it is possible to state unequivocally that an Islamic Jihad rocket that fell inside the strip. It hit the house and caused the death of the children," Hayat said.