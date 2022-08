Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on Saturday for a "realistic response" from the United States to Iranian proposals at indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Reuters reported, citing state media.

The Foreign Minister “stressed the need for a realistic US response to Iran's constructive proposals on various issues to make the deal work," state media reported, without providing details on the proposals.