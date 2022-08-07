Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday warned Israel against making a “miscalculation” towards Lebanon similar to the one he said it has made towards Gaza.

“We in Hezbollah are following up on what’s happening hour by hour and we’re in constant contact with our dear brothers in the leadership of the Islamic Jihad movement. We’re also in contact with our brothers in the leadership of the Hamas movement and the rest of the Palestinian factions,” Nasrallah said in a sermon, according to the Lebanese Naharnet news website.