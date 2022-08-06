IDF targeted commander of Islamic Jihad southern division

The target of the IDF and ISA attack in Rafah was the commander of the southern division of the Islamic Jihad's military arm, Khaled Mansour, who was responsible for the incident in which the late Col. Pinko Zoaretz and the late Major Eliraz Peretz were injured.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav said "We still don't have absolute certainty that Khaled Mansour was killed, but the two assistants who were with him in the hiding apartment were killed, and apparently he was eliminated as well."