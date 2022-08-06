Health Ministry preparing for security situation

The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, held a second situation assessment this evening (Saturday night) with the participation of senior medical officers, the heads of the Ministry of Health and the heads of the health system.

Ambulatory activity in the hospitals in the south will take place in sheltered locations only. Sedentary activities will be reduced.

Patients who are scheduled to undergo medical operations at the hospitals in the south are asked to check with the hospital whether the operation will be carried out as planned.

Infant care centers in Ashkelon have been closed and their activity was transferred to protected areas