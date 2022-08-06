Tomorrow (Sunday) there will be no driving tests in Yavne, Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Rahat, Beer Sheva, Dimona, Sderot, Kiryat Malachi and Kiryat Gat. The licensing offices will operate as usual, except for the offices that do not operate on Tisha B'Av. Due to the situation, there may be further changes and it is recommended to call the information center of the Licensing Office *5678 before arrival.

Also, there will be no sailing tests for small boats at the marina in Ashkelon and Ashdod. Ashdod port will continue to operate without changes.