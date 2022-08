Prime Minister Yair Lapid is held an assessment of the situation ahead of the Security Cabinet meeting, at the Kirya center in Tel Aviv.

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea, National Security Council Director Dr. Ron Hulata, Prime Minister's Office Director General Naama Schultz, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, IDF Operations Branch Commander Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk and other senior security officials participated.