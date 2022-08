The Rehabilitation Division at the Ministry of Defense has begun an operation to establish contact with disabled IDF veterans who are dealing with PTSD and live in towns surrounding Gaza and up to 80 km from the Strip, with the aim of identifying hardships and assisting with solutions for those who need it.

At the same time, the division sent messages to about 6,700 disabled IDF veterans suffering from PTSD, as well as to applicants for recognition who are in the process.