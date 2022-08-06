IDF fighter jets attacked another Islamic Jihad site for the production of materials used in rockets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night.

Also attacked were sites for the production of mortar shells were attacked.

"The IDF continues at this time to attack terrorist targets of the Islamic Jihad throughout the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)