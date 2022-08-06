Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan issued a statement on Operation Breaking Dawn.



"Due to an attempted terror attack on Israeli civilians by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Israel was forced to commence a military operation with surgical strikes in order to thwart their rocket attacks from Gaza," he said.



"Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a radical terror proxy of the Ayatollah regime in Iran and its clearly stated goal is the destruction of the State of Israel. Its terrorists deliberately fire rockets at Israeli civilians, committing war crimes."



"Israel expects the international community and the United Nations to stop making false and immoral comparisons between a law-abiding democracy and radical terror organizations and to support Israel's right to defend its citizens," concluded Erdan.

