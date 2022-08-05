A short time ago, an assessment of the security situation led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid concluded at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv.

The Alternate Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the head of the National Security Council, the head of the Mossad, the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IDF Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other officials participated in the discussion.

