A representative of Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland arrived at the family home of Islamic Jihad leader's son Bassam al-Saadi in Jenin and met with his family members.

Bassam's father was arrested by IDF forces a few days ago during an army operation in the area.

According to journalist Barak Ravid, A diplomatic source stated that the visit of the UN representative to the family home took place as part of efforts to contain the ongoing escalation on the Gaza border.