Opposition leader Netanyahu denies that he is working against members of Knesset from the Likud who are running in the primaries for the party list.

On behalf of Netanyahu, it was stated that "All the publications in the media about former Prime Minister Netanyahu "targeting" members of the Likud in order to remove them from the list or harm their chances of being elected, or supporting one candidate or another - are a complete lie and an attempt to conflict and sabotage the primaries that will be held next Wednesday."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu respects and cherishes all the members of the Knesset of the Likud, he does not interfere in the primaries and wishes everyone success," it was said.