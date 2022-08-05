A 36-year-old man from the north of the country, with no underlying diseases, recently died of the rare brain disease naegleria Fowleri, which is caused by a malignant amoeba.

His condition was diagnosed thanks to the vigilance of an infectious disease doctor who suspected the diagnosis and involved the district health office and the central laboratory of the Ministry of Health.

The amoeba is transferred through water. The Ministry of Health is investigating possible sources of the victim's exposure.