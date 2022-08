Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Bnei Brak on suspicion of stabbing a man in his 20s this week at the Rosh Ha'ayin cemetery, during a memorial service held there.

The victim was evacuated with moderate injuries for medical treatment at the Belinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva. This morning (Friday) the suspect will be brought to a hearing on a request to extend his detention at the Magistrate's Court in Petah Tikva.