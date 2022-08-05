Share with twitterShare with whatsappshare with facebookShare with email

El Al expanding preflight services

Starting this Monday, pre-flight service is expanding for El Al passengers. The new destinations joining the pre-flight service are Luton, Amsterdam, Rome, Milan, and Athens.

Passengers to these destinations can go to the pre-flight service counters in Netanya or Haifa with their passports, luggage and all the necessary documents, check in, hand over luggage and get boarding passes for a whole family (one representative must be in attendance).

On the day of the flight, passengers who do so may skip the lines at the check-in counters and go straight to a quick check-in. The new destinations join the destinations that already benefit from the service: North America, the Far East, South Africa, Heathrow, and Paris.