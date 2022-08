MK Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the imposition of a lockdown in the Gaza region.

"This is the fourth day in a row that the Lapid government has surrendered to the Islamic Jihad and paralyzed the south. What is the next step? If Nasrallah then threatens to impose a curfew in the north? Terrorism is defeated only with a hard hand and not with surrender. Lapid is a security disaster for the State of Israel,'' said Ben-Gvir