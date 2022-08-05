An official at the US Embassy in Israel has warned that delays and legislation will put off the completion of a visa waiver agreement between Israel and the United States by considerable amount.

According to the source, there is an interval of at least nine months to a year between the completion of the legislation and the date when it will be possible to actually start implementing the exemption. According to him, if the legislation had passed, the program's implementation procedure would have already been underway, and the set deadline could have been met. "It is essential that the Knesset move forward with the legislation on visas now, and not wait for the next government," the source clarified. "The sooner the process starts, the sooner we can advance the matter."