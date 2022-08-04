The head of the Eshkol Regional Council, Gadi Yarkoni, addressed a letter to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, asking him to look into alternative ways for residents of the south to travel during an emergency, since the roads are blocked.

"Since yesterday, when the main artery in the south of the council was blocked, dozens of vehicles got stuck on the alternative roads and dug in the sand," he claimed. "There were huge traffic jams, a safety hazard, frustration and a lot of anger. We trust the army, which works diligently to protect our security from the threat of antitank missiles, and can give the necessary time for this. But give us the conditions so that we can deal with the situation and maintain a normal life."