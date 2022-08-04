Minister Ayelet Shaked is not concerned about the veto imposed by United Torah Judaism on a partnership in the government with a party in which Matan Kahana and Yoaz Hendel will be members.

"There is opposition in United Torah Judaism to both Yoaz and Matan. The Zionist Spirit party represents a Judaism of outreach, the opposite of theirs. The Jewish identity is everyone's property. I am a non-religious woman and a Jewish identity is important to me. Yoaz and Matan did important things," Shaked said.