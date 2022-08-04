The weather today (Thursday) will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a slight increase in temperatures and it will be hotter than usual for the season. High to extreme heat will prevail in most areas of the country.

No significant change in the weather is expected tomorrow.

On Saturday it will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a slight drop in temperatures mainly in the mountains and inland. High to extreme heat will continue to prevail in most areas of the country.

On Sunday, there will be another slight temperature drop, and the heat wave is expected to break to a limited degree.