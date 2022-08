Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called out PM Lapid for his perceived inaction. "Residents of the South will again be staying near protected areas and trains will not run because the State of Israel has detained a wanted terrorist trying to undermine its wellbeing," said Ben-Gvir.

"That's what happens when Lapid is busy planning a vacation on Tisha B'Av instead of the safety of the State," he concluded.