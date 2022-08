The US State Department warned on Tuesday that the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri by the United States may prompt supporters of the terrorist group to target US facilities or citizens with the potential for more anti-American violence.

"Following Al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of Al-Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens," the State Department said in a Worldwide Caution Update, according to Reuters.