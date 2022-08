Prime Minister Yair Lapid will hold a security situation assessment this morning following the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad official and fear of military escalation with Gaza.

The meeting will be attended by: Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulta, Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, Head of the Shin Bet, Ronan Bar, Military Secretary to the Prime Minister, Colonel Avi Gil, and others.