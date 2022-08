Chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Bezalel Smotrich, discussed another joint run with Otzma Yehudit during an interview with Reshet Bet.

"Ben-Gvir and I are conducting negotiations and are close to signing an agreement. We are in a much better place and want to run together. We understand that this is the right thing to do. We are trying to take as few risks as possible in order to maximize our voter base. We're getting close but there's a price to be paid. Give us some time," he urged.