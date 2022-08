A Texas man convicted of storming the US Capitol in January of 2021 was sentenced on Monday to 87 months in prison. The sentence of just over seven years is the longest imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, "with her head hitting every step on the way down," according to a court filing.