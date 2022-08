US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on China not to escalate tensions in the event of a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"If the speaker does decide to visit and China tries to create some kind of crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing," Blinken said, adding, "We are looking for them (China) - in the event she decides to visit - to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward."