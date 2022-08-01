Public Security Minister Omer Barlev has expressed his satisfaction with the conclusion of the commission of inquiry into the Pegasus affair. The commission concluded that Israel Police did not install surveillance software on the cell phones of private citizens without obtaining a warrant.

"I welcome the fact that the truth has officially come to light. This is proof that the serious accusations published against the police were false and baseless," Bar Lev said. "The attempt to portray those who engage in their work out of a sense of mission and with the good of the country in mind, into people who supposedly act with dark and sinister motives, was devious and dangerous.

"The findings do not surprise me, because throughout the period I supported and came to the defense of the police, despite the criticism directed at me. The technical deficiencies that the committee pointed to will be rectified by Israel Police with the assistance of the Public Security Ministry, to enable the police to continue to safeguard Israeli citizens while using advanced technological means. I offer my full support to Israel's police officers who serve with dedication and commitment," Barlev concluded.