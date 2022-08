MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, attended an event to mark the expulsion of the Jews of Gush Katif today, and commented on words recently spoken by Minister Yehiel Tropper, who said that he "would not sit in the same government as Ben-Gvir."

"Tropper, who sat in government with people who hug terrorists, is now boycotting me, a Jew who fights terrorism and hugs Jews. This is the face of the new Left," Ben-Gvir said.