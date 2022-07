Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel explains to whom the Zionist Spirit Party, which he leads along with Minister Ayelet Shaked, is appealing to.

"We are appealing to the national, religious, traditional right, and the secular right too - those who are unable to vote for Likud because of phenomena like the loyalty medallions, nor do they identify with Smotrich and Ben Gvir, and they are not center left either," he explains.