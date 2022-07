The Central District Attorney's Office recently submitted to the Magistrate's Court in Petah Tikva nine additional indictments against caregivers at the "Kfar Bnei Zion" daycare in Rosh Ha'Ein for harming the helpless.

The nine are accused that, as part of their work at the daycare, they used to abuse the wards with disabilities and special needs to whose care they were entrusted, assaulted them and avoided reporting assaults they witnessed carried out on the wards by another staff member.