MK Michal Shir of New Hope announced that she is moving to Yesh Atid.

"Today I am ending a fascinating period with my friend Gideon Sa'ar. I had the privilege of being part of the dramatic political process that led to the end of Binyamin Netanyahu's rule. Today I am joining Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the Yesh Atid party, which is the main political force that stands as a wall against those who are trying to tear us apart from within ", she said