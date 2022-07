The children of Nitzan Moshe, who was killed last Thursday together with his co-worker Anat Tal Katlev in a fatal accident on Highway 6, described how they felt following the disaster that befell their family.

"The message is to drive safely and be careful, to look carefully. We don't know who is next to us. Anger will not help. Anger will not bring back my father. It will not bring back anyone who was killed by these things," they told Channel 13 News.