Minister of the Interior, Ayelet Shaked, attacked the legal advisor to the government following the denial of approval to construct the town of Hanon on the Gaza border during the election period.

"This is a wrong and outrageous decision," she was quoted as saying. "The government does not work in a vacuum. I reached an agreement between city mayors, and part of that agreement is to promote construction in Netivot and establish the town of Hanon. The legal advisor is making the government violate an agreement with the Sdot Negev Regional Council."

"Even during an election period, we make policy decisions and there is no reason to delay the town's development which has received full consensus."