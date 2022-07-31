The Iran International news channel, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition, is reporting that Iran has increased the pace of its nuclear project at an underground facility in Purdo, located about 150 kilometers south of Tehran.

According to the report, the facility is ready for action in the event of an Israeli strike on the site in Natanz. It was also reported that several advanced IR6 type centrifuges have already been placed there, and that the regime could "turn Iran's nuclear program into a nuclear weapons program in the blink of an eye."